Jeffery May

May 27th, 1971 - November 12th, 2021
The death occurred peacefully, surrounded by family, at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre, after a long and courageous battle with Cancer on Friday, November 12, 2021, of Jeffery Michael May, age 50 years. Beloved husband of Amanda May (Walsh), loving and devoted father of Ryan & Madison and step-daughters Emily& Hailie. Jeff was the precious son of Alban and Donna May (MacDougall), much loved brother of Sherri May (Scott Bell), Mike May (Christa Murphy), Jana May (Mark Phillips). Uncle of Brett, Sydney & Connor Jones and Olivia May. Son-in-law of Wally & Madeline Walsh; brother-in-law of Melanie Walsh (John Crawford); and uncle of Ryan, Spencer and Lorynn. Predeceased by his grandparents Leo and Margaret MacDougall and Joe and Lois May. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for visitation on Tuesday 5-7 p.m. Masks, Vax Pass and Social Distancing are mandatory for the visitation. Due to Covid Restrictions, a (Private Invitation Only) Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Interment will be in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre at 93 Murchison Lane, Charlottetown, PE, C1A 0G3. Messages of condolence may be shared on Jeffery’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com
