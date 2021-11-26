October 22nd, 1951 - November 16th, 2021
Peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, Jo-Ann MacPhail (nee Ferguson) passed away, shortly after celebrating her 70th birthday at home with family and friends. Beloved mother to Mark (Ashley), Victoria, and Peter; sister to Elizabeth and Scott (Tami) Ferguson; sister-in-law to Ruth (Allan) Nelson and Ann MacPhail; and aunt to several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Paul, parents Cecil and Hazel Ferguson, and parents-in-laws Eric and Wanda MacPhail. Jo-Ann was a true community maker, volunteering thousands of hours to groups such as The JoyRiders, Women's Institute, Women's Missionary Society, Clyde River Baptist Church, Friends of Clyde River, and many more. She had a great love of the outdoors, making frequent trips to soak up the sun and surf at South Shore beaches. She was an avid gardener, with a true green thumb, continually adding trees, shrubs, and flower beds to her home, reaping great harvests and flower bouquets for herself and others. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a public visitation will be held from 2-4 pm Sunday, November 21, 2021. Masks and proof of vaccinations and government issued ID are required to attend. A private funeral will be held by invitation only on Monday, November 22 at 11:00 am. You may join us for the service by going to Jo-Ann’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com for the livestream link. Interment in Clyde River Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made online to The JoyRiders and the Island Nature Trust would be appreciated. A final thank you to all of Jo-Ann's homecare workers and the QEH staff in the ICU and Unit 3 for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
