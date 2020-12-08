January 4th, 1940 - November 29th, 2020
Johannes VandenBerg passed away peacefully into the presence of His Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Sunday, November 29, 2020. He was 80 years old. The death occurred at the Beach Grove Home in Charlottetown. Johan is survived by his wife Klazina (Deelen), his son Leonard (wife Rachel), daughters Gesine (husband Mark MacDougall) and Maria (husband Bill Mooney), his grandchildren Daniel, Joel, and Heidi MacDougall; Esther, John, and Lydia VandenBerg; David and Joseph Mooney, in Canada. Also survived by sister Hendrien (husband Marinus Berger), and eleven in-laws on his wife’s side of the family, nieces, nephews and cousins in the Netherlands. He was predeceased by his parents Leendert and Maria (Jumelet) VandenBerg, his brother Jan and wife Anna, sister Pieternella and husband Willem, and his brothers-in-law Rafel, Arie and Bert Deelen. Johan was born on January 4, 1940 in Bruinisse, Netherlands. He started his work life as a carpenter and later became a registered architect. In 1963 he married Klazina Deelen. In 1979 he and his wife found peace with God through faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, which became the defining experience of his life. In 1982 he emigrated with his family to Alberta and two years later settled in New Minas, Nova Scotia where he had a small construction business for 15 years. In 2001 he and Klazina moved to PEI where they retired. He was part of the fellowship at the Charlottetown Bible Chapel. In 2006 he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, which at first progressed very slowly. His wife of 57 years cared for him with much love and dedication until last year, when he had to be moved to the nursing home due to his declining health. Johan was a faithful husband and father, a hard worker, and enjoyed conversations about the Bible and life issues. The family wishes to thank the staff at Beach Grove Home for their excellent care of Johan this past year. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family (invitation only) visitation and funeral service will be held. You may join us for the service by going to https://youtu.be/JTpdyvfLRKA . Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
Commented