John Barry “Jack” Murl

May 30th, 1955 - June 10th, 2021

After a lengthy battle with heart issues, Jack passed away peacefully at home, in Charlottetown, as were his wishes, with family and friends by his side, age 66 years. Beloved husband of Rhonda (Campbell). Caring father to Trevor Murl of Calgary. Brother of Brenda Gallant (Joe), Douglas and David. Predeceased by his parents Leaman and Vera (O’Brien) Murl, brother Raymond, step-brother Howard O’Brien (Vera) and step-sister Mae O’Brien. He will also be remembered by several nieces and nephews. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (Invitation Only) visitation will be held. Memorial donations may be made online to Park Royal United Church Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be shared on Jack’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com