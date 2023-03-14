It is with heavy hearts the family of John Beckett, loving husband and soulmate of Susan Elizabeth Thibault-Beckett, announce his passing Wednesday March 1 2023 at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre in Charlottetown PEI. Born in Paddington UK on June 23, 1947 he was the son of the late Robert Edward and Eileen (Gibson) Beckett.
In addition to his loving and devoted wife of 34 years Susan, he is survived by his adoring children Christopher Spencer (Heather) of Bridgewater NS, Jason Spencer of Little Dyke NS, Amanda Spencer (Ian) Eastern Passage NS, Robert Beckett of Fredricton NB, Paul Beckett (Lacey) of Stratford PE, Holly Beckett (Adam) of Halifax NS, Ariel Matyi-Spencer of Carbondale Illinois, and step-daughter Rachael Wentzell Jenkins (Joseph) of Moncton NB; his cherished grandchildren Darius, Lucas, Felix and Oliver; brother Keith Beckett (Yvonne) of BC; Mother-in-law Marguerite Roy (late Harvey) sisters-in-law Deborah Nelson (late Jon) of Truro and Betty Thibault (late Tom) of Urbania NS; brother-in-law David Thibault (late Tracey) Fur and Feather companions Pixel and Bird; many loving nieces and nephews.
John was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed gardening and wood piling. He always took the time to enjoy nature in its beauty. He was a genuinely kind man who always had a smile and a laugh that was contagious. He loved to read, stay up to date with current news, had a great knowledge of history, was always up for a lively debate. He took great pleasure in his coin and stamp collections. A generous and loving man, devoted husband, father, brother and friend. He will be sorely missed by all who had the genuine pleasure of having known John.
A special thank you to the staff of the Provincial Palliative Care Centre in Charlottown for all the care and kindness shown to your patients and their families.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no visitation or service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Nova Scotia. Remembrances in memory of John may be made to Provincial Palliative Care Centre or charity of choice.
