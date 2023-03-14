John Beckett

June 23, 1947 ~ March 1, 2023 (age 75)

It is with heavy hearts the family of John Beckett, loving husband and soulmate of Susan Elizabeth Thibault-Beckett, announce his passing Wednesday March 1 2023 at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre in Charlottetown PEI. Born in Paddington UK on June 23, 1947 he was the son of the late Robert Edward and Eileen (Gibson) Beckett.

