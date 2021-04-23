April 4th, 1935 - April 18th, 2021
It is with deep sadness that we, the family of John Drake Squarebriggs Jr., announce that on Sunday, April 18, 2021, we lost our best friend, protector, advisor and the inspiration and pillar of our family. John was born on April 4, 1935. John was the eldest son of the late John Drake Squarebriggs Sr., born in Charlottetown, PE and Ino Agnes (Craig) Squarebriggs born in Charlottetown, PE. Loving and devoted husband for 65 years to the late Barbara Ann (Whitlock) Squarebriggs. He will be forever loved, cherished and remembered by his children Wayne (Paula) Squarebriggs, Carol (Gary) Kennedy, Jennifer (Ross) Buchanan and Andy Squarebriggs; grandchildren Amber (Travis) Robb, Drake (Kayla Broderick) Squarebriggs, Brett Squarebriggs, Benjamin (Katie Sheridan) Buchanan, Blake Buchanan and Brady Schofield and great grandchild Jude Buchanan. Brother of Sandra (George) Lyle and Susan (Wayne) Smith. Brother-in-law of Faith Squarebriggs, Gordon (Wanda) Whitlock and Darlene Johnston. Also missed by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and his extended family at the Charlottetown Fire Department. Predeceased by sister Sally Ann Squarebriggs, brother Kenny and brothers-in-law Richard Dunn and Peter Johnston. His life’s accomplishments were abundant. A private (invitation only) ceremony to reflect and honor these accomplishments will be held at Belvedere Funeral Home Chapel. You may join us for the service by going to John’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com for the livestream link. To honor his memory, the family has requested, in lieu of flowers, that a donation may be made online to the PEI Humane Society, Upper Room Hospitality Ministry, Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation, Canadian Mental Health Association PEI, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared on John’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com. The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for providing attentive and empathetic care during this difficult journey. Proverbs 3:5-6 Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.
