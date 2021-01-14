John Henry Power

September 22nd, 1929 - January 12th, 2021
John Power, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, loyal friend and wise counsel to many, passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown, PEI. John’s wife, Jean along with family and friends, kept vigil. Due to COVID-19, other family members were there in spirit. John was born in Newtown Cross, PEI, to Edward Power and Mary Ellen (Peters) Power. John is survived by his loving wife of 63 years and best friend Jean (Howard) Power, as well as his four children Debra, Robert (Kathleen), Pamela (Doug) and Andrew (Mike), and five grandchildren: Kevin and Ann Power, Lilith Power-Lush and Neil and Kate Brubacher. John is also survived by his sisters Thelma O’Donnell, Betty Boyle and Fabiola Dorion. John is preceded in death by his two brothers Elmer and Edward Power and his sisters, Helen Reilly and Theresa Reilly. Services for John will be arranged at a later date, when all family members and friends can come to PEI to remember this special person. The Power family is deeply grateful to the medical staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Special thanks to Dr. Nicole Murphy as well as the other attending physicians for their steady guidance and to the staff at QEH for the care shown to John and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
