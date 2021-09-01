April 28th, 1928 - August 28th, 2021
At Beach Grove Home on Saturday, August 28, 2021of John “Jack” G. Vissey, Charlottetown, age 93 years. Dear father of Randy (Shelley), Wayne, Kim Godfrey (Kevin), Helen Kelly (Lenny) and John. Loving grandfather of Lauren, Cassandra and Jack. Brother of Joan “Toni” Smith, Cathy “Myrt” Wells and Harvey Vissey. Jack is predeceased by his wife Leona (Arsenault), his parents Jack and Margaret (Costello) Vissey, his siblings Marie Carmody, Fred Vissey, Herbert Vissey and by half brothers Louis and Sidney McNevin. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family funeral (invitation only) will be held. Interment in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made on-line to Beach Grove Home Harbourview Staff Fund. On-line condolences may be shared on Jack’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com
