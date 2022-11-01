With his children by his side, John Joseph “Joe” Basha, passed away October 30th, 2022 at Beach Grove Home. Joe will be lovingly remembered by his children: Amy Stretch (Mike), MaryEllen Hughes (Justin), Veronica Christian (Corey) and Mike; his treasured grandchildren: Dylan, Logan, Ruby, Joey, Cullen, Gwen, Ellis, and Addison; his siblings, Bert (Pam), Paul (Shirley), Gloria (Ted), Sue (Damian), and many cherished nieces and nephews; including Jean Davis and Carole Foran who, along with his sisters provided love and care in his final days. Joe is predeceased by his parents, John and Jean, as well as his sisters, Tina, Helen, and Mary. Joe delighted in the joy of others. In his prime, he was known to facilitate opportunities of connection and togetherness whenever possible. Whether that be through his work at the Basilica Rec Centre, organizing people for games of cards/bridge and events, or hosting movie nights at his residence; he loved to turn the ordinary into something special. He took pride in his long career at the airport and the fact that it allowed his children to travel the world with ease. He loved a good joke, a good bargain, and a good game of Sunday football. He stressed the importance of reading, self-improvement, and not sweating the small stuff. He encouraged the ability to be able to laugh at oneself. He will be remembered for his debilitating thoughtfulness, his wild sense of humor, and his desire to improve the quality of life of those around him. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home with visitation on Thursday, November 3rd from 4-7pm, and funeral in the funeral home chapel on Friday, November 4th at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made online to the Boys and Girls Club of Charlottetown.
