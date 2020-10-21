November 22nd, 1947 - October 15th, 2020
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, October 15, 2020 of John “Paul” Carver, Stratford, age 72 years. Husband of Heather (Arnfast-MacRae). Father of Jeffrey Carver (Sarah Bearinger), Sarah Carver (Arun Kamoji), Kathryn Carver and from a previous marriage, Tracey. Grandfather of Reese Carver. Brother of Ginny (Tom) and Janet (David). Brother-in-law of Stevie MacDonald. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his siblings Ernest (Martha), Marg (Art), Walter (Kay), Doreen, Betty (Ralph), Allie (Barb), Keith (June), Arnold, Orin (Jill) and Sally. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral by request. Memorial donations may be made online to the PEI Humane Society. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
