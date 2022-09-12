February 11, 1937 ~ September 6, 2022 (age 85)
It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family of John Ronald ‘Ron’ Lewis of Charlottetown, PEI mourn his death on September 6, 2022 at the age of 85.
Ron will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Ruth (Yeo) Lewis and by his three daughters, Cynthia Lewis, Lori Lewis (Stephen Reynolds) and Haley Lewis. He leaves behind three grandchildren whom he adored and took great pleasure in getting to know, Felix, Lailah and Harry.
Ron also leaves behind three nieces and one nephew whom he loved. Ron was predeceased by his infant daughter Robyn, his father John William Lewis of Freetown and his mother Jennie (Schurman) Lewis, as well as by his brother George Lewis (Hilda Lewis), his sister Helen (Lewis) Charlton (Jack Charlton) and his niece Isabel Lewis.
Ron was a man of great intelligence whose passion for life and people, regardless of their station in life, religious, racial, sexual or political orientation, was quickly apparent. He could engage in an interesting conversation with someone selling him books at Indigo, as easily as with the Minister of Finance. Ron cared deeply for people and would do anything to help them as best he could.
Ron was born in Prince County Hospital before World War II and grew up on the South Freetown Road on his parents’ farm, Columario, named for the Lewis’ ancestral farm in Wales. His father John had Ayrshire cattle and Ron’s competitive nature first appeared when he won several first place awards at the PEI Exhibition in 4H for his winning Ayrshire. Ron went on to attend Rothesay Collegiate School in New Brunswick for four years where he played on the All-Star Rugby Team, was captain of the Rothesay Hockey Team which won the 1955 championship, was captain of both the Rothesay Football Team and the Rothesay Cadet Corps. He was chosen as one of 100 Best Canadian Marksmen from 80,000 army cadets. He graduated from Moncton Bible School in 1956, then ran his family’s farm for a year before moving to Charlottetown where he met the love of his life, Ruth.
Ron began his working career in the finance industry and later was responsible for staffing and hiring for the Province of PEI as Chair of the Civil Service Commission. After working with the Province for more than 30 years, he went on to hold a senior government position in Ottawa with the office of the Solicitor General of Canada. Ron was an active participant with various community organizations and served on the Advisory Board at Holland College Business Department, was a member of the Budget Committee for United Way, and was the campaign manager for the Equipment Fund for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Ron also founded the Prince Edward Island Ballet Association with his close friend David Catmur, was a Deacon at First Baptist Church in Charlottetown for two terms and was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Charlottetown.
After Ron retired he taught himself woodworking and helped renovate his home with Ruth’s help, as well as built furniture and created beautiful gardens around their home. Ron will be missed by his family and his many friends who have had the pleasure of spending time in his company over the years.
The family wish to express their gratitude for Ron’s exceptional care by the nurses of Unit 2 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital and specifically for the compassion and professional attention provided by Dr. Biswas.
Visitation at Belvedere Funeral Home, 175 Belvedere Avenue, Charlottetown, Friday, September 9, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral service to take place Saturday, September 10, 2022 at First Baptist Church, 235 Prince Street, Charlottetown at 11:00 am. Interment to take place after the funeral at the Central Bedeque United Baptist Church Cemetery, Linkletter Avenue, Central Bedeque.
Memorial donations may be made online to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or the PEI Cancer Treatment Center.
