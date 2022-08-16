Peacefully with family by his side, Joost Roggeveen passed on Sunday, August 14, 2022 in his 83rd year. Beloved wife of Ruth (nee MacPhail). Loving father of Richard (Susan), Heather (Mike), and Charles. Proud grandfather of seven strapping grandsons; Ryan, Mitchell, Morgan, Carter, Calvin, Tyler, and Kees. Survived by sisters-in-law; Annelies Roggeveen (nee Bondt), Audrey Godfrey (nee MacPhail), Mary MacPhail (nee McGee), Ferne MacPhail (nee Vessey), Verna Clow (nee MacPhail), Jean Smith (nee MacPhail) and brother and sister-in-law Blois and Edith MacPhail. Missed by many adoring nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He also had a special connection with Joanne Coyle. Joost was predeceased by his parents Cornelius and Heintje (nee van Vliet). His brother Sjoerd, and sister Joyce (Joes) Roggeveen. Brothers-in-law; Harold Godfrey, Norman MacPhail, Heath MacPhail, David MacPhail, Bobby Clow, Gary Smith and sister-in-law Wendy MacPhail. Joost came to Canada in 1961 as an agricultural exchange student. He started Joes Catering service with just a station wagon and a coffee urn. He retired early so he could focus on his never ending construction projects, his Christmas tree plantation, gardens, travelling, sailing, and spending quality time with family and friends. There will be visitation on Tuesday, August 16, from 6-8 pm in the Belvedere Funeral Home Reception Center (please use the reception center door). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood, planting a tree, or doing something to better nature. Donations maybe made online to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation, the Kidney Foundation, or Island Nature Trust. Messages of condolence maybe shared on Joost’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com
Commented