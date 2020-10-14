June 13th, 1940 - October 12th, 2020
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday, October 12, 2020 of Joseph Alphonse “Phonse” Poirier, Milton, age 80 years. Beloved husband of Velda MacKinnon (Jewell). Brother of John Poirier (Heather), Patsy Burton (Ralph), Carol LeBlanc (Jamie, deceased), Ron Sampson (Sylvia), James Sampson (Giselle), Marie Butler (Mike) and Phil Bona (Sandy). Brother-in-law of Sharon Poirier. Predeceased by his parents Richard and Cecilia (Peters) Poirier and brother Charlie Poirier. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) visitation and funeral service will be held. To livestream this service please click the following link: https://youtu.be/fuOjBVICuDI A private interment will take place. Memorial donations may be made online to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederfh.com
Commented