March 28th, 1934 - July 8th, 2021
At Beach Grove Home on Thursday, July 8, 2021 of Joseph Gregory "Greg" Doucette, Charlottetown, age 87 years. Beloved husband of Pauline (Flood). Step-father of Charlotte Stewart (Kent Ford), and Roseanne Stewart. Loving “Pops” to Ronnie Rula Wendy Neimer, and Pamela Morrone. Step-grandfather of Harris and Alex Ford. Greg is lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his parents Angus and Lucille (Gallant) Doucette; and brothers Alyre, Louis, and Oswald. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid 19, a private (invitation only) Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at The Church of the Most Holy Redeemer. Messages of Sympathy may be shared on Greg’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com
Commented