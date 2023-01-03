September 12, 1940 ~ December 25, 2022 (age 82)
Joseph (Joe) Rowan Grant - September 12, 1940 - December 25, 2022
We are sad to announce Joe’s recent death at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown, PEI on Christmas Day 2022. Joe died peacefully with his loving wife Judy by his side and his beloved daughter, Susan (Alberta), who was as close as she could be to him given airline travel challenges.
Joe and Katie, his younger daughter, are reuniting in the next life in heaven. Joe was very proud of his daughters and looked forward to their visits to PEI.
He is the son of the late Jessie and Hugh Grant of Vancouver. Also, he is survived by his cousins Lesley McLauchlin, (Ken Harrison), and cousin Marianne McLauchlin and her son Dylan of North Vancouver. Also, he is survived by cousin Helena Hamilton (late Claire), Campbell River, BC, her children, Terry (Janis) Winnipeg, MB, Kathryn (Reg) Pemberton, BC and Greg (Gerry) Winnipeg, MB.
He is also survived by Judy’s siblings, Fred MacDonald (New London, PE), Heather Bellmore (Brian), Toronto,ON, Charlotte Lucas (George), White Rock, BC and Beverly Muir (late Gary), Sydney, NS. Also included are their children and grandchildren. And last but not least, his beloved furry kids, his little feisty canines, Sydney and Maggie.
We want to acknowledge and thank his caregiver support team at the Garden Home who tried to understand Joe’s complex medical condition and to show gratitude for all of their efforts to make him feel comfortable and understood: Gerard Dockendorff, Mohammed, Mary, Debbie Lawless, Betty and Karen, Susan, Fei, Rachel, Dibya, Bindhya, Zeo, Abraham, Ian and Sishira.
Despite the medical conditions Joe endured for many years, he tried to maintain a positive attitude with unwavering support from Judy and Susan, friends and family.
He also had many close connections with his workmates at De Havilland/Bombardier aircraft in Toronto, as evidenced by the interesting and heartfelt correspondence we have received remembering Joe at work.
Following his retirement as an aeronautical engineer, he immersed himself in projects related to the aviation industry. More recently, he devoted time and thought into harnessing geothermal energy and climate change and environmental sustainability. He was a dogged researcher and was always totally prepared to defend his findings.
Some of his loyal and steadfast lifelong friends who we’d like to mention include: Patrick and Norma McDade, Luby Gorejko, Sheila and Jim Breckenridge, Peter and Brenda Shepherd, Judy Cameron, and Dick and Elaine Hibbard.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home, where a private family service will be held. Remembrances in memory of Joe may be made to Environmental Coalition of Prince Edward Island or to the Brain Injury Association of Prince Edward Island.
