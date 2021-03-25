October 21st, 1952 - March 22nd, 2021
It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph John “Blair” McKinnon. The death occurred peacefully in his happy place, at home surrounded by his four girls. Blair was the loving husband of Patsy and the proud father of Michelle McKinnon (Kate Shaughnessy); Christina Myers (Clinton); and Lianna McKinnon (Julien Buchart). Wonderful Grampy to his grandchildren Cameron, Ivy, Leah, Hailey Blair and Nicholas. Brother of Brenda (late Glen Rosborough), Marlene (Kevin Chaisson), Joanne (John Larade), and Kim (R. E. Lawhorn). Remembered by his union friends, golfing buddies and all of his wonderful Murphy in-laws. Son of the late John and Dorothy McKinnon, Blair was born in Charlottetown and grew up in “McKinnon’s Hollow”. He is predeceased by his siblings Leonard, Derrill, Judy, Jacinta, Allan, Donnie, and Mary Catherine. Blair was a family man who would do anything for those he loved. He enjoyed working in his barn, road trips in his truck and could always be found in the kitchen cooking a meal. The family is forever grateful for the kind and compassionate care from the staff of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, provincial and palliative home care programs, the lung transplant team at Toronto General Hospital, and the endless support from Dr. Mitchell Stewart. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for a private family visitation (invitation only). A private Memorial Mass will be celebrated (invitation only). Memorial donations may be made on-line to the Lung Association (PEI). Messages may be shared on Blair’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com
