October 30th, 1927 - July 15th, 2021
The death occurred at the Whisperwood Villa on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 8:05 p.m. of Josephine Elizabeth MacDonald (Power), Charlottetown and formerly from York, age 93 years. Loving wife of the late Irving MacDonald (1980). Loving mother to Dianne MacDonald (deceased, 1963), Ina Mae Larter (Donnie), Jeannie MacDonald, Lorraine Stevenson (Vernon) and Noreen MacDonald. Loving Grandma to Michelle, Kelly, Melissa, Robert, Matthew, April, Ryan and Kyle and her 12 great grandchildren. Also survived by her brother Edward Power (Margaret) and her special niece Noreen Corrigan-Murphy (Brendon). Predeceased by her parents John and Johanna (Smith) Power and her siblings Mary Doyle, Thomas Power, Helen Murphy, Annie Ready and Leo Power. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invitation only) funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 20 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment in York Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Canada (PEI). Online condolences may be shared on Josephine’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com.
