April 10th, 1930 - October 7th, 2021
At the Garden Home on Thursday, October 7, 2021 of Joyce Grace Collins (Ricketts), Charlottetown, age 91 years. Loving mother of Beth Whittaker and Diane Whittaker. Beloved grandmother of Robbie Bryenton, Erica Bryenton, Melanie Bryenton and Mark Bryenton. Great grandmother to 9 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Predeceased by her husbands William Whittaker and Leonard Collins, her parents William and Cecilia (Reeve) Ricketts and siblings Billy, Walter, Margaret and Lillian. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invitation only) funeral service will be held. Interment in Allenville Cemetery, NS. Memorial donations may be made online to Gideons International. Online condolences may be shared on Joyce’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
