July 31st, 1949 - April 30th, 2021
At the Prince Edward Home on Friday, April 30, 2021 of Judith Ann Allen, Charlottetown, age 71 years. Predeceased by her parents Harold Allen and Ona Lucas and step-father Donald Black. Loving sister of Rick (Marilyn), Tim (Dona), Randy (deceased 1966), Pete, Dan, Dave, (Pat), Marty (Gerry), Evelyn and remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid 19, a Celebration of Life is being planned for a later time. Memorial donations may be made on line to the Maritime Christian College. On line condolences may be shared on her memory page at www.belvederefh.com
