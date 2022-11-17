Judith Isabel (Crosby) Dunsford

The family of Judy Dunsford (nee Crosby) of South Melville is saddened to announce her passing at Beach Grove Home on Friday, November 11, 2022, age 81 years. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, John Dunsford, and their most recent canine companions, Chance, Benji and Matti. Dear mother of Deborah, Darrin (Doug) and Jason and great-grandmother-in-law of Isabelle. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett Crosby and Mary Smith of Bonshaw. Loved dearly by her many brothers and sisters and in-laws; Special sister Isabel MacLeod (decd) and Colin (decd), Heath Crosby (decd) and Hazel, Andrew Crosby (decd) and Dororthy (decd), Marie Macdonald (decd) and Rudolph (decd), Shirley Kitson (decd) and Fulton (decd), Jamie Crosby (decd) and Evelyn (Bob), Ernie Crosby (decd) and Joyce, Gordon Crosby (decd) and Edith, Betty Gaudin (decd) and Ken, Sheldon and Ruth MacNevin, and Howard and Betty Lord (both decd). She always held a special place in her heart for all her nieces and nephews and lifelong friends. Judy and her best friend Dorothy spent their childhood together playing and getting into mischief. She attended Prince of Wales College before marrying John and moving to South Melville, where they farmed and raised their 3 children. Herding too many rogue cattle pushed her to become a waitress at the Blue Goose Restaurant, where she worked for many years and enjoyed meeting tourists and locals alike. She swore that she even waited on Richard Gere one day. Lots of fun was had with her coworkers, including her friend Muriel (decd). She forged many friendships with those who were part of the old Hampton-Victoria United Church community and taught Sunday School years ago. Judy loved hummingbirds, dogs, Sunday drives around the Island, decorating for Halloween, laughing and having fun, Johnny Reid and watching her favourite TV shows, Judge Judy and Ellen. The family would like to thank those with Provincial Home Care and the COACH Program for their compassionate care that helped Judy remain in her home for as long as possible. Also, the exceptional staff of Sunset View at Beach Grove Home who loved Judy and went above and beyond to make her stay there as comfortable as possible. Her Partners-in-Care due to COVID restrictions deserve special recognition for all their love and support; specifically, Dorothy Taylor, Suzanne Oakes, Tracy Hannan, Courtney Coakes and Joyce Crosby.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where visitation will take place on Monday, November 21 from 4-7 pm in the Reception Centre. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 22 in the Crapaud People’s Cemetery at 11 am. Memorial donations may be made online to the Alzheimer’s Society or the PEI Humane Society.
