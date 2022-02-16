Justine "Tina" Davis

April 20th, 1939 - February 1st, 2022
"There is within each of us a potential for goodness; for giving which seeks no rewards; for listening without judgment; for loving unconditionally" - Elisabeth Kubler-Ross It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Tina (Basha) Davis, of Charlottetown, on February 1st, 2022 at the Mount Continuing Care Community. Tina will be lovingly remembered by her children: Tom (Jane) and Jean (Patrick Charles), her grandchildren whom she absolutely adored: Marie (Tyson), Thomas, Michael and Lise, her brothers and sisters: Joe, Sue (Damian), Paul (Shirley), Bert (Pam) and Gloria (Ted Patterson) and many nieces and nephews, Martin, Carole, Robert, Amy, Mary Ellen, Mike, Veronica, Gail, Tracey, Angie and Lisa. Also left to mourn Tina are her many, many friends. She is predeceased by her parents, John and Jean, husband Peter and her sisters, Mary and Helen, and many special friends. Tina loved life and had a most wonderful one which she filled with joy, humour, adventure, and kindness. She saw beauty and art in the people and the world around her; she returned and reflected on this beauty, as a gifted fine woodworker, as an accomplished gardener, and as an adventurous traveller. Tina touched many lives. She had the ability to connect to people and to share her gifts. Her generosity was lived out in many ways - by giving to individuals and to organizations, and by giving her knowledge, skills and support. She was involved in her communities which included the Sisters of St Martha, Abegweit Chimes chorus, Cursillo, Red Hats, the Seniors' Active Living Centre, Habitat for Humanity builds and many others. Her generosity of spirit continued to shine even as dementia wore her out. She was formally recognized for her qualities and contribution with awards and scholarships for her studies at the School of Visual Arts, a Ben Wicks Literacy award, a Canada 125 Award for community involvement, a PEI Senior Islander of the Year award in 2011 and multiple Rural Beautification awards. We are thankful for the compassionate and caring staff at The Mount. She will be dearly missed but her friends and family will continue to tell stories of the laughter that they shared with Tina. In lieu of flowers, please donate online to a charity of your choice. Due to COVID restrictions no visitation will be held. A private family memorial service will be held. However, you are invited to join the service virtually at 2 pm Saturday, February 5, 2022 via livestream at https://youtu.be/o-0NojsAcZ0. A celebration of Tina’s life will be held at a later date. On line condolences may be made on Tina’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com.
