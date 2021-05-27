April 3rd, 1967 - May 25th, 2021
Katherine Lynn Wood, age 54, passed away, after a 20 year journey with melanoma, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. Beloved daughter of Allison and Bessie (Delaney) Wood, sister of David (Cathryn) and Robert (Lynn). Niece and nephews Matthew (Sarah), Jeremy (Emily), Samantha (Dakota) and Clarke will miss their fun loving aunt who always had extra treats for them. They held a special place in her heart. Katherine graduated from StFX University (Nursing) and started a career in the OR at the Halifax Infirmary. Her career took her to the Calgary Foothills Hospital and then home to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to be with family in PEI. Looking for a change she became a travel nurse in Yellowknife and Whitehorse. Her adventures in Whitehorse with Kyla Trainor and Thelma Floyd were a highlight of her life. Katherine was blessed with amazing friends who benefited from her kindness and generosity. Special thanks to Julie Cameron and Kyla Trainor who travelled all the way across the country to care for her. Katherine was known for her amazing cakes, her holiday decorations which covered every inch of her home and her love of crafts. She loved walking the red sand beaches of PEI with her much adored dog, Willow. Special thanks to Paul and Ann Francis and Kyla’s family for their support during this difficult journey. We are forever thankful to the exceptional staff at Hospice PEI. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in Katherine’s memory will be gratefully accepted by the Hospice Palliative Care Association of PEI. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
