April 29th, 1928 - December 30th, 2020
At the Garden Home on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 of Katherine Margaret Currie (MacFadyen), Cornwall, and formerly of Riverdale, age 92 years. Dear mother of Guy Currie and Cindy Currie Sharpe (Dermot). Loving grandmother of Jordan Milley and Crysta Milley. Predeceased by her husband Donald Currie, her parents Finley and Katherine (MacKinnon) Mac Fadyen and by her siblings Elvira Cameron (John), Ruth Virtue (Nelson), Garfield MacFadyen (Dorothy), Robinson MacFadyen (Reta), Ray MacFadyen and Gordon MacFadyen. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid, a private family visitation and funeral service will be held (invitation only). Interment will take place in Appin Road Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Pat and the Elephant. On-line donations and condolences may be shared on Katherine’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com
