Katherine Mora (Macdonald) Smith

December 8, 1929 ~ May 5, 2023 (age 93)
It is with heartfelt sadness we announce the passing of our Mom/Nana Kay at Provincial Palliative Care Centre in Charlottetown, PEI.
Kay lived most of her life in Sydney Mines, NS moving to Charlottetown, PEI in 2013. She was the daughter of Mary and Donald Hugh Macdonald. Kay was predeceased by her husband George W. Smith (2002).
Kay was a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Cape Breton, (a choir member) and a member of Seaview Golf and Curling Club, North Sydney. When living in Prince Edward Island she was a member of Zion Presbyterian Church. Kay and George especially enjoyed the many winters at their condo in St. Pete Beach, Florida where they welcomed many friends and hosted numerous dinners.
Kay is survived by her daughter Debbie (Leonard Mol), Stratford, PEI, son Donald (Karen Tutty), Etobicoke, Ont., grandchildren Kaelin (Dylan MacDonald), Jordan (Blythe Martin), Emily, step grandson Jason, and three great grandchildren Libby, Will and Avah.
Kay is survived by her twin sister Louise (Ira Robinson, deceased), North Sydney, brother Alexander (Grace, deceased) Shrewsbury, Mass., and sister-in-law Rena Mae Macdonald, Dartmouth, NS.
She was predeceased by her brothers Donald, Lloyd (Shirley), James (Kay), and stepbrothers Claude (Ruth) and Tom (Mary).
Special thanks to the staff at Burnside Community Care in Clyde River and Provincial Palliative Care, Charlottetown for her care the past couple of years. If so desired, memorial donations may be sent to Provincial Palliative Care Centre, 93 Murchinson Lane, Charlottetown, PEI C1A 0G3.
A burial service will take place in Cape Breton at a later date.
