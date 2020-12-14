March 22nd, 1929 - December 8th, 2020
Peacefully surrunded by her loving family at Whisperwood Villa on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 of Kathleen Doris “Kay” Doyle (McFarlane), Charlottetown, age 91 years. Dear mother of Garry (Dianne), Dianne McQuillan (Vernon), John, and Donna Stewart (Kenneth). Loving grandmother of Christopher McQuillan (Deanna), Colin McQuillan (Stephanie), Curtis Doyle (Erinn Quinn), Kaitlyn Doyle, Sean Doyle (Eliza Casey) and great-grandmother of Cohen, Max and Jake. Fondly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Leo P. Doyle, parents John and Lena (McKearney) McFarlane and siblings John “Jack” McFarlane (Marjorie), Gladys McFarlane, Lorne McFarlane and Helen Dow (Albert). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A private family (invitation only) funeral mass will be held from The Church of The Most Holy Redeemer. A private interment will take place in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or St. Dunstan’s Basilica. The family wishes to thank the management and staff of Whisperwood Villa for the loving care and kindness shown to our mother. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
Commented