February 9, 1951 ~ September 19, 2022 (age 71)
It is with heavy hearts we regret to announce the passing of Kathleen Marie MacBurnie
(nee MacIsaac) on September 19, 2022 in Charlottetown PEI. Kathleen was born
February 9, 1951 in Glace Bay, NS and moved to New Glasgow, NS during her junior
high years. She graduated from the Halifax Infirmary School of Nursing in 1971 where
she met lifelong friends. Her career as a nurse was very rewarding beginning at the
Halifax Infirmary, head nurse emergency room at the IWK Children’s hospital. In 1988
she was asked to participate in the coordination and setup of The Cobequid Emergency
Center where she completed her career in 2001.
Kathleen’s love of life was a joy to all of us. She approached every day with hard work
and humor and was there to support others with her wise advice. Her love of music and
dancing with Jeff around the house was witnessed by all. She loved family gatherings,
golfing at Stanhope and bowling with the women’s senior league in PEI.
She was extremely proud of all her children and the adults they have become as they
move forward in their life. She raised her family in Timberlea, NS but found time to
volunteer with her community helping at the B.L.T. Elementary School Library, Citizens
on Patrol, Eucharistic Minister, an active member of Sacred Heart, St Marguerite
Bourgeoys and St Vincent DePaul Society. She spent most of her summers in PEI and
in 2017 retired with Jeff to West Covehead PEI where she enjoyed their retirement life
with lots of travel and walks with her dog, Lucy. Kathleen was the most positive person
as she dealt with her 5 year battle with cancer. Her concern was always for her
husband, children and family as she moved through this journey.
Kathleen is survived by the love of her life husband Jeff, who together created a loving
family and children: Ian, New Westminster, BC; John, Prince George, BC; James
(Candace), Halifax, NS; Stephen (Jessica), Moncton, NB; Robyn (Matt) and Christopher
(Chelsey) Halifax, NS. Grandchildren Brody, Lance and Ella-Rose, Moncton. Her
siblings Linda (Bob) Thomson, Calgary, AB; Carol MacIsaac & (Dan) Stiner; Daniel
(Patti) MacIsaac, New Glasgow, NS and Suzanne (Robert) Morton, New Glasgow, NS.
Her in-laws Robert (late Harriet) MacBurnie, Wellington, PEI; Carolyn (Wayne) Roy,
Truro, NS; Valerie (Herb) Corbett, Nuttby, NS; Christine Riddle, Orangeville, Ont;
Irene (Randy) Matherson, Brooklyn, NS; Ellen (Mark) Spicer, Truro, NS; Daniel (Elaine)
MacBurnie, Truro, NS; Phillip (Trudy) MacBurnie, North River, NS; David MacBurnie,
Truro, NS and Stephen (Melanie) MacBurnie, Vancouver, BC.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews and was a favorite Aunt to all. She
was predeceased by her parents John T & Pauline MacIsaac and in-laws George
& Barb MacBurnie.
We would like to thank her incredible family and special friends Susie, Elaine and Terry
for their tremendous support. Special thanks to Kathleen’s medical care during this time
Dr. Phillip Champion, Dr. Stacey Champion, the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre, Dr. Mireille Lecours PEI and Dr. Knapp VG Halifax. Special thanks to the PEI Palliative Home Care for their daily visits, Her final days were spent at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre, Charlottetown PEI and the family appreciates all those who helped with her care.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home in Charlottetown, PE where visitation will be held Thursday, September 22 from 7-9pm. Funeral mass will be held in Upper Tantallon, NS on September 28, 2022 at 1pm at Holy Apostle Parish - St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church, 18 Scholar Rd. Reception to follow in the church hall. Burial will follow in West Covehead Cemetery PEI at a later date.
Donations can be made to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre (PEI), PEI Cancer Treatment Centre Charlottetown, or a charity of your choice.
“Her wings were ready to fly but her heart will always remain with you”
