Kathryn "Kaye" Jane Archibald (nee Henderson)

August 4th, 1918 - January 5th, 2021
The death occurred peacefully at the home of Kaye Archibald on Tuesday, January 5th, 2021, in her 102 year. Kaye was an active person enjoying curling, square dancing, bingo trips, playing cards and bridge games. She was a generous person who loved to support both her family and community groups over the years. She enjoyed the family meals at various restaurants and especially Top Of The Park on Race Night for special occasions. She was a member of the Royal Edward Chapter of the IODE, spent many days working with 'toys for tots', knit wits, and supported the Kirk's various fundraisers especially the Ceilgh. She always enjoyed her "club" coffee get-togethers. She is predeceased by her parents David Henderson and Margaret Henderson (Gray) of Sussex New Brunswick. Also predeceased by her loving husband Kenneth Archibald. She will be lovingly remembered by many family and friends in the Maritimes and beyond. Left to mourn are her daughters, Kathy Archibald and Judy Archibald, Grandson Raymond Jameson (Carrie) (Ont.), Granddaughter Jacqueline Domrow (Ryan) (Alta), Great granddaughter Jacinta Jameson and Great grandson Austin Jameson and Pat Marshall (Ont.) She will also be missed by special family friend Sterling Dwan. Many stories of fun and games have surfaced over the years of some of the fun times that she had. Many dog shows were enjoyed and attended over the years. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) service will be held in the funeral home chapel. Memorial donations may be made online to the MS society. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
