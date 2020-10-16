July 21st, 1936 - October 14th, 2020
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of a beloved mother, wife, and grandmother, Kathryn Sara Wilchynski of Charlottetown. She passed peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Survived by her husband Louis Wilchynski, sister Rosina Norris (Barry), children Kim, Cynthia (Peter), James (Lisa) and Rebecca. Grandmother of Hudson and Jordon. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and Bernard Savoury. Predeceased by her parents Preston and Jessie Beck, her sisters Adele and Pauline (Ron) and her brother Vincent (Eileen). She was an active and charitable member of Sherwood Christian Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, playing piano, singing and showing hospitality to others. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) visitation and service will be held. A private interment will take place in Sherwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made online to Pat and The Elephant or Maritime Christian College. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
