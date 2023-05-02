Kathy Lynn Adams

December 31, 1958 ~ April 21, 2023 (age 64)
It is with heavy hearts the family and friends of Kathy Adams must announce her unexpected passing which occurred on Friday, April 21st, 2023.
But more important than the ending, is the beginning. You see, while the rest of the world was getting ready to celebrate the start of a new year on December 31st, 1959, there was a different celebration in store for her loving parents Henry MacDonald and Merina (Brown) MacDonald.
For it was on that celebratory night they introduced the world to their beautiful daughter, Kathy Lynn.
Those who knew Kathy best would say she was a fun-loving, kind spirited soul who was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. Always the life of the party, and never one to shy away from an opportunity to share a laugh.
She loved animals and enjoyed many years as a veterinarian assistant and dog-groomer.
She loved music and singing in that soft, lullaby voice she had. She loved spending long days at the beach with her toes in the sand. But above all things, Kathy loved her family and friends with fierce intensity; and felt most comfortable and at peace in their company.
She was a wonderful mother.
She was a loving sister and daughter.
She was a cherished friend...
And she will be truly missed.
Heartbroken as we may be, we take great comfort in knowing she sleeps forever peaceful in the warm embrace of her Mother, Merina MacDonald, brother Kevin MacDonald and sister Sharon Desaulnier.
In addition to her father Henry and stepmother Mae MacDonald, she is survived by her sons Jarrod Adams (Kristy Dutcher) and Joee Adams (Jaime Hood); grandson Parker Adams; sister Heather MacSwain (Roland); close friend Earle MacDonald, nieces and nephews Sharie Hughes, Nick Holmes, Katelyn Miller, Ben MacSwain and Julia MacSwain.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. The family will be holding a celebration of life on Saturday, May 13th, at Next Door Lounge on 23 Queen Street (adjacent to the Merchantman Pub) from 6:00 to 9:00pm
Donations in memory of Kathy may be made to the PEI Humane Society.
