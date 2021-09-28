Kay Lavers

September 26th, 2021
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of “Kay” Clara Winnifred Lavers of Charlottetown, PEI. She was born in Georgetown, PEI to Albert E. and Winnifred (MacDonald) Lavers and formerly of O’Leary. She was a loving mother of Karen Kelly (Leo). She started her career at Alywards Furniture before joining the Bank of Nova Scotia from where she retired after 31 years of service. She was fortunate to be in her 31st year of retirement before her death. In that time she enjoyed many travels with us and enjoyed her cottage for 58 years. Kay was a great supporter of fund raising events, community services and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. Perhaps you sent a lovely card or sat quietly by or sent a floral piece which we saw there. Perhaps you spoke the kindest words any friend could say. Perhaps you were not there at all but just thought of us that day. Whatever you did to console our hearts, we thank so very much. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. There will be no public funeral or visitation by request. Interment in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made on-line to the Shriners Children’s Hospital. Condolences may be shared on Kay’s memorial page at www.@belvederefh.com
Commented