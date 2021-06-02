January 4th, 1932 - May 31st, 2021
At Whisperwood Villa on Monday, May 31, 2021 of Keith Leonard Brehaut, Stratford, age 89 years. Beloved husband of Velma (Good). Dear father of Robert (Rosemary) and Susan (Beecher Gillis). Father-in-law of Laura Brehaut (Wayne, deceased). Grandfather of Christopher, Michelle, Sara and Michael. Brother of Maurice (Lisa). Predeceased by parents Chester and Marion (Beck) Brehaut, sister Marguerite MacInerney (Warren) and brother Windsor (Kitty). Resting at Belvedere Funeral where a private (Invitation Only) funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Sherwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to PEI Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
