Keith Leonard Brehaut

We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now

January 4th, 1932 - May 31st, 2021

At Whisperwood Villa on Monday, May 31, 2021 of Keith Leonard Brehaut, Stratford, age 89 years. Beloved husband of Velma (Good). Dear father of Robert (Rosemary) and Susan (Beecher Gillis). Father-in-law of Laura Brehaut (Wayne, deceased). Grandfather of Christopher, Michelle, Sara and Michael. Brother of Maurice (Lisa). Predeceased by parents Chester and Marion (Beck) Brehaut, sister Marguerite MacInerney (Warren) and brother Windsor (Kitty). Resting at Belvedere Funeral where a private (Invitation Only) funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Sherwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to PEI Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com