October 12th, 1946 - November 28th, 2020
The death occurred peacefully, and surrounded by family, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, on Saturday, November 28, 2020 of Keith MacKinnon, Emyvale, age 74 years. Beloved husband of Paula (MCCardle), and father of Chris (Pam Condon), Kim, and Shane (Amy). Loving Grampie to Myla and Carter MacKinnon. Keith is also survived by his sisters: Mary Stewart (Murray), Margie Gallant (Brian), and brother John (Winnie), along with sisters in-law: Marie Kelly (Brian), Paula McCardle, and numerous nieces and nephews. Keith was predeceased by his parents, Neil and Jessie MacKinnon, his sisters: Helen Crane, Ann MacKinnon – Glover, and brothers in-law, Jimmie and Eugene McCardle. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family (invitation only) funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel. You may join us for the service by going to Keith’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com for the livestream link. A private interment will follow in St. Anne’s Cemetery, Emyvale. Memorial donations may be made online to Pat and The Elephant or mailed to St. Anne’s Cemetery Fund - 1875 Kingston Rd, RR#4, Emyvale PE C0A 1Y0. Online condolences can be shared at www.belvederefh.com
