Kenneth George Hoddinott, 47, passed away on December 16, 2021. He was born to George Hoddinott and Velma (Canning) Hoddinott on April 29, 1974 in Shoe Cove, Newfoundland. Maureen Poirier the mother of his children lives in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. Together they raised 3 children Andrew Hoddinott, Britney Hoddinott and Courtney Hoddinott, his pride and joy. There will be no viewing. A small memorial service will be held at Belvedere Funeral Home in Charlottetown, PEI. Date and time to be announced. He will be buried in his hometown of Shoe Cove, Nfld in the spring of 2022, where his family and close friends will celebrate his life. He leaves behind his parents George Hoddinott, his siblings Darlene (Eldon) Hawkins, Wanda (Bob) Tilley, Baxter (Tia) Hoddinott, Krista (Spencer) Bishop, Stephanie (James) Clarke, sister-in-law Juanita Hoddinott and the mother of his children Maureen Poirier. Predeceased by his brother John Hoddinott, his paternal grandparents George and Sarah Hoddinott and maternal grandparents Andrew and Dorothy Canning. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and close friends. In lieu of flowers, cheque donations may be made to the Salvation Army - PEI Outreach Program. Online condolences may be shared on Kenneth’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
Commented