Kenneth Wayne Ezeard (age 80 years) passed from this life into the glory of Heaven on Friday, January 28, 2022, at the Atlantic Baptist Home, Charlottetown, PE. A long-time resident of Anglo Rustico, Ken was born in Toronto, Ontario on July 6, 1941, to the late George and Muriel Ezeard. A Chartered Professional Accountant, Ken moved his family to PEI in 1975, taking the position as Controller and Director of Labour Relations for the Confederation Centre of the Arts. On April 1, 1978 Ken was appointed the first Executive Director of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was responsible for managing and leading the planning of the hospital design, administering the architectural, consulting and construction contracts, planning and preparing for the hospital's operation, and amalgamating the services of five separate jurisdictions. He remained as Executive Director of the hospital until 1993, moving on to various leadership positions in PEI healthcare and on several national boards. He became a nationally recognized leader in the healthcare field. He also volunteered on a multitude of Boards and organizations. Ken is survived by his wife of 33 years, Margot (nee Ahern); son Douglas (Kim) Ezeard; daughter Debbie (Marc) Doiron; grandchildren, Jason (Joanna) Ezeard; Janessa (Curtis) Carruthers; Jacayla (Chris) Perry; Jacob Ezeard (Hannah Bryenton), Julia Ezeard (Bryce Doiron), and Caitlyn (Caleb) Olvera. Ken is also survived by seven great-grandchildren: Kira and Luke Ezeard; Chelsea, Sierra, and Kylee Carruthers; Cade and Claire Olvera; the mother of his children, Karen Cormier, and his sister Dianne (Stephen) Haist, along with a number of nieces and nephews. Ken is also survived by his step-children, Anne Wallace, Janet Wallace (Brent Sawchuck), Buffy Wallace (Peter Vincent) and his four step-grandchildren, Lindsey Wallace, Sarah Wallace, Kip Dickie and Evan Dickie. Resting at the Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to the current restrictions, there will be no visiting hours and the funeral service will be by private invitation only. However, you are invited to join the service at 11am Wednesday, February 2 via livestream @https://youtu.be/3R7XCqNDNv0 . Burial will take place at a later date. If desired, donations can be made to the Bible Society of Canada, a charity Ken supported.
