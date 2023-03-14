September 27, 1965 ~ February 26, 2023 (age 57)
It is with our collective breaking hearts that we announce the death of Kerri Wynne MacLeod, 57, of Charlottetown (formerly of Montague) at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after an ongoing illness.
It is with our collective breaking hearts that we announce the death of Kerri Wynne MacLeod, 57, of Charlottetown (formerly of Montague) at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after an ongoing illness.
Kerri Wynne is now reunited in the warm heavenly embrace of her beloved daughter, Olivia.
She leaves to mourn her sister, Donna Lee MacPherson, father, John "Happy Jack" MacPherson, aunt Donna Pierce, aunt Trudy Hughes, stepsister Wendy Murray (Corey DesRoches), a large host of cousins, and the widest circle of friends across Prince Edward Island.
She was predeceased by her daughter Olivia MacLeod, mother Maxine MacPherson, grandmother Ruth MacLeod, aunts Janet Watterworth and Mae Kerr, uncle Hal MacLeod, stepmother Lorna MacPherson, and stepbrother Scott Murray.
Kerri Wynne will always be an unforgettable Island treasure. As a celebrated performer and Ocean 100's beloved morning radio host, her contributions to the arts, charitable efforts, and community spirit are legendary. Love and compassion were Kerri Wynne's true calling cards. She had a remarkable gift for connecting deeply with every person she met–farmers, fishermen, politicians, and everyone in line at Tim's. Kerri Wynne fiercely loved the Island, her radio show listeners, and a good day at the beach with friends. The sound of her extraordinary laughter will long echo in our hearts.
A private Celebration of Life for Kerri Wynne's family and close friends will be held at Belvedere Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, March 16 at 2pm. For her beloved Island family who followed her on the radio and beyond, the service will be livestreamed via the following link https://youtube.com/live/9G93Ktf-sW8. Memorial donations can be made to the PEI Humane Society or the Holland College Foundation for the Olivia Ruth MacLeod Memorial Award for Music Performance.
Kerri Wynne believed butterflies are sacred and in them found great comfort.
"What a caterpillar calls the end of the world, the Master calls a butterfly."
