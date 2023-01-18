Kevin Francis Gillis

GILLIS, KEVIN FRANCIS, 55, of Charlottetown, PE, formerly of Millbrook, NS, passed away suddenly Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in Charlottetown. Born in Truro, NS, on May 7, 1967, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Beverly (MacAloney). Kevin was an avid harness racing fan, owner and trainer and was a fixture at many tracks across the Maritimes. The only thing he loved more than the sport was his family and he considered his children and grandchildren to be his biggest accomplishments. He truly enjoyed seeing his son earn his first parimutuel win and loved the process associated with getting his own harness driving license. Kevin leaves behind his wife Julie (Ellis) and sons Michael (Kristy Landsberg) and Kyle (Brittany Roberts); grandchildren Aiyanna, Lucas, Nash and Oakley. He also leaves his brother Joe (Arleen) Gillis; nieces Christina and Chantel and close racing friend of many years and brother-in-law Donnie (Debbie) Ellis, their daughters Dawn and Jessica and son Jeff. He will also be missed by sister-in-law Judy Ellis; special friends Jenny Doyle, Danny Birt and breakfast pal baby Danni. There will be no visitation or funeral services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Belvedere Funeral Home in Charlottetown where cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made in Kevin’s memory online to Harness the Hope.
