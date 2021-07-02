June 25th, 1963 - June 25th, 2021
Kevin Peter Coles, 58, cast his last Peter Ross on June 25, 2021, much to the relief of all the fish in the Morell River. Survived by his beloved wife, Kirstin Lund, adored and adoring sons Aaron Thompson, Bobby Lund-Coles and Eddie Lund-Coles, mom Barbara Coles, sisters Marsha MacDougall (Dan), Elizabeth Young (Eddie Reardon) and brother John Coles (Barbara), mother and father-in-law Judy and Bobby Lund, sisters-in-law Heidi Lund and Jodi Lund-Swyer (Steve Swyer) and nieces Jennie Young, Stephanie Coles (Jesse Chaisson), Bella Swyer, Claudia Swyer and nephews Matthew MacDougall, Justin Young (Leanne), Boston Swyer and Charlie Acorn. Predeceased by his father, Kenneth Coles. Born in Charlottetown and raised in Kitchener, Ontario and Cove Head, PEI, Kevin’s talent for working with his hands spoke for him. From pitching AAA ball, to designing and building award-winning custom motorcycles, to carpentry (he never met a stack of old barn wood he could resist) and so much more, Kevin’s incredible ability to make magic from a simple idea brought him, and those around him, joy. Drawn into the dark and seedy world of fly fishing by his father, Ken, and brother, John, Kevin’s passion for pursuing trout and salmon was only matched by his love for his family (though the line was fine). Never without his favorite Harley t-shirts, jeans and Pitt River ballcap, he often could be found driving the roads of the Island in his truck, binoculars at the ready in case he had a chance to spy on some ducks. Kevin’s kind gentleness and thoughtful nature, endless caring for his friends and family and generosity of spirit made him beloved by all who knew him. Except the fish. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid restrictions, a Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, etransfered donations to the Morell River Management Co-op at Coordinator@morellriverpei.com would mean more fish for the boys, and that’s all Kevin could ask for. All right, chum. Let’s get at ‘er.
Commented