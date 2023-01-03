L. Edith (Hardy) Robinson

July 8, 1925 ~ December 9, 2022 (age 97)
Edith (Hardy) Robinson
July 8, 1925 ~ December 9, 2022 (age 97)
Edith (Hardy) Robinson
Edith Robinson (nee Hardy) died on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the age of 97. Born in 1925 and raised on the family farm in Montrose, PEI, Edith was the third and youngest child of Ramsey and Sadie (MacSween) Hardy. Edith married in 1947 and her husband, Dr. Dean Robinson, predeceased her in 1961.
Edith enjoyed a successful professional photography career that spanned three decades. Her work has been included in numerous Island and Canadian photographic exhibits. In 1975, she was recognized by the National Film Board of Canada in a publication of Canadian Women Photographers and in 1977, Edith co-published a book of photographs titled “Prince Edward Island”. A Guardian newspaper article in 1979, “Edith Robinson: One of PEI’s Undiscovered Wonders”, spoke to Edith’s ability to capture the island way of life through her camera lens. She was a very proud Islander.
Edith’s inquisitive mind, curiosity and spirit of adventure impacted everyone who knew her. She enjoyed sharing her passion for art and design. She embraced new technology and was a true lifelong learner. Edith had an exceptional personality; her humour and friendliness will be greatly missed.
She provided both foundation and inspiration for her three children Neil Robinson (Pat), Joan Robinson Thornton (Lindsay), and Linda Holmes (Charles). She was very proud of her grandchildren: Kelly Robinson, Tim Robinson, Laura Thornton, Alex Thornton, Nicholas Holmes and Peter Holmes.
Predeceased by her sister Helen Travers, brother Douglas Hardy, brothers-in-law Reginald Travers and Ivan Vessey, sisters-in-law Evelyn Hardy and Beth Robinson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Belvedere Funeral Home. A private family interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at a later date. Friends are encouraged to remember and celebrate her life.
