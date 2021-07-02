Lawrence David Bingley

September 28th, 1944 - June 20th, 2021
Lawrence “Lornie” David Bingley passed away on Sunday, June 20th, 2021, with Theresa, his wife of 54 years, by his side. Dear father of Wesley David Bingley, Daniel Robert Bingley (Michelle LeBlanc), Angela Theresa Bingley (Joel MacDonald). Lovingly remembered by grandchildren Jessica, Chelsie, Eva, Lea and Reimer. Brother of Dennis (Laurie), Carolyn (Paul, deceased), Sherry (Bruce), Susan (Farley), Wade (Bonnie), Kim (Evan), Morley (Shannon). Predeceased by his parents Robert and Freda Bingley. He will be remembered for his generous heart, big smile, sense of humour, loyalty and love of family. Lornie had a passion for cars, driving through car lot after car lot, from PEI to Nova Scotia and everywhere in between. Thank you to the staff at Unit 5 at Hillsborough Hospital and to Dr. Salabarria for the support and kindness. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A private (Invitation Only) service will be held. If so desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to Lornie’s Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be shared on Lornie’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com. “For everyone who calls on the name of the LORD will be saved”.
