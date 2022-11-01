Leah Dawn (Larter) Watts

March 15, 1964 ~ October 28, 2022 (age 58)

It is with shattered hearts the family of Leah Dawn (Larter) Watts, loving and devoted wife to George Watts, announces her passing which occurred on Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.  She was supported by her family and friends during her courageous but brief battle with cancer.