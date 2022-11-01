It is with shattered hearts the family of Leah Dawn (Larter) Watts, loving and devoted wife to George Watts, announces her passing which occurred on Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. She was supported by her family and friends during her courageous but brief battle with cancer.
Born in Charlottetown, she was the daughter of the late Allison and Pauline (Dorion) Larter. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings infant brother Kenneth, sister Debbie Larter and brother Allison “Happy”; father-in-law Harry Watts and brother-in-law Darryl Walker.
Leah devoted her life to supporting others. She touched so many lives through her work as an LPN, while volunteering her time with Special Olympics Bowling, serving on the board of Tremploy Inc, and as an active member of the York Covehead Pastoral Charge. She was quick to respond to a call to help, was the most wonderful support and advocate for those living with disabilities. She was a wonderful wife, mother and nan-nan who cherished her time with her family. She enjoyed spending life surrounded by her many friends, extended family and wonderful neighbors.
In addition to her devoted husband of 36 years, George, she is survived by her adoring children Laura Fall (Jeremy) and Jonathan Watts; cherished Nan-Nan to Brantley Fall; mother-in-law Beulah Watts; siblings George Larter (Kathy), Freda Fraser (Gordon) and Pauline “Pinky” Cavanagh (Charlie); sister-in-law to Donald Watts (Maureen); Marilyn Walker and Marsha Cusack (Paul). Loved and remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home, with visitation on Tuesday, November 1 from 4-8 p.m. Her funeral service will be held from Belvedere Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, November 2 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in West Cove Head Cemetery. Remembrances in memory of Leah may be made to Tremploy Inc. You can watch this service virtually via the following link: https://youtu.be/BJI_PFB3Elw
