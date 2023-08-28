Leaman Davison Fall

Leaman Fall, 86, of Crapaud, Prince Edward Island passed away on August 22nd, 2023 after a battle with cancer. Leaman was born on July 17th, 1937 to parents George (Clark) Fall and Eva Sherren. Leaman married Dorothy Boulter from Victoria, PEI in 1960 and together they had five children: Kenneth, Darlene, Eva, Davison and Jennifer. Leaman was a beef farmer and worked at Marine Atlantic for a number of years. Upon retirement, he continued to farm and enjoyed traveling with Dorothy in his spare time. Leaman was predeceased by parents George (Clark) Fall and Eva (Sherren); by siblings Gwendolyn Fall, Blanche Judson, Lloyd Fall, Elmer Fall, David George Fall, John Fall, Willard Fall, Earl Fall, Lillian Cook, Dorothy Ferguson, and Marion Cairns. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Fall (Boulter); his children Kenneth Fall (Nancy), Darlene Campbell (Lea), Eva Bulman (Christopher), Davison Fall (Erma) and Jennifer Parsons (Steven); and his grandchildren Madison Fraser, Matthew Fraser, Sabrina Richard, Ben Campbell, Justin Bulman, Amanda Bulman, Sarah Bulman, Alexis Bulman, David Campbell, Mitchell Vail, Katie Vail, and Emma Parsons; and his great grandchildren Sebastian Fraser, Bianca Fraser, Nova Fraser, Oliver Richard, Lachlan Richard, William Campbell, Mason Campbell, Olivia Bulman, Abigail Bulman, Cecily Bulman, Paisley-Jane Bulman, Rowan Campbell, Carter Woods, Jade Woods and his numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice PEI, St. John’s Anglican Church, and the PEI Cancer Treatment Center (donations made through the QEH Foundation).
