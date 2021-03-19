June 13th, 1939 - March 17th, 2021
Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, with his partner of 31 years, Barb and his chosen daughter by his side on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 of Leith William Dover, Charlottetown, formerly of Dunstaffnage, age 81 years. Loving partner of Barb Burke of Charlottetown. Father to his chosen daughter Lynn Burke of Charlottetown. Grandfather to Cody Burke. Brother of Ann Dover, Phyllis Watts and Wayne Dover. Uncle of Brian Watts (Joanie) and Kevin Watts. Predeceased by his parents William and Olive (Sanderson) Dover and his brother-in-law Dean Watts. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) funeral service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society PEI. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
