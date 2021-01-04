Leslie Arthur Barnes

March 1st, 1959 - January 1st, 2021
The death occurred peacefully on Friday, January 1st, 2021, in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, at the age of 61. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 41 years, Donna (Arsenault), son Philip (Melanie Chapman), mother Jean Barnes, sisters Peggy Barnes-Rhind (Jimmy) and Kathleen Barnes (Ron) , all of Montreal, Quebec; twin brothers Keith Barnes (Carol), and Kenneth Barnes (Kim) of Edmonton, Alberta, sister-in -law, Jeannita Bernard (Marcel), St. Philippe, PEI, Amand Arsenault (Joanne), Shediac, N.B., Louis Arsenault (Carolle), Mundleville ,N.B., as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces ,nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father Barry Barnes, his in-laws, Felix and Jeanne Arsenault and baby sibling Bonnie Jean Barnes. Leslie was born in Montreal and raised in Mont-Joli & Frobisher Bay. He spent some time in the Royal Canadian Navy, but eventually settled in P.E.I. with his wife Donna, working and running a business in the Fire Alarm Industry. Les had a big personality and made a memorable impact on all those who met him. He fought valiantly over the last 10 years against the chronic debilitating disease that eventually claimed his life. Those who knew him well often called him a stubborn warrior who refused to give up in spite of the many challenges that faced him. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home with no visitation by family request. A Celebration of Life (and so many wonderful stories to be told) will be announced at a future date after pandemic restrictions are lifted and all his family can come to P.E.I. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
