July 22nd, 1954 - April 3rd, 2021
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Linda Florence Donovan (nee Hawbolt) who passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the age of 66 after a long battle with cancer. Linda will be lovingly missed by her Father Edgar Hawbolt (Linda Lutz), her sister Edith Hawbolt and her Brother Kent Hawbolt. She will be forever missed by her loving step-daughters Anita Donovan, Lisa Donovan (Joe Pagano) and Rosalie Donovan-Hebert and beloved grandchildren Quinn, Connor, Keiran and Jessie, and nephews Nicholas and Addison Hawbolt. She was predeceased by her husband Joe Donovan, her Mother Mary Hawbolt, her brother Robert when he was an infant and her son in law Scott Hebert. Linda will also be sadly missed by her many friends in PEI, Ontario and Puerto Vallarta. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home, where due to current restrictions, a private service (by invitation only) will be held in the Belvedere Funeral Home Chapel. Livestream of this service will be available on the Belvedere Funeral Home website on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Interment in Midgell Cemetery to be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Midgell and Marie Cemetery fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
