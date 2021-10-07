February 13th, 1962 - September 29th, 2021
Linda Ellen Hellingman died suddenly on September 29, 2021 in Charlottetown at the age of 59. Beloved sister of Tricia Hellingman of Hamilton, Ontario, and best friend of Rose MacDonald of Charlottetown. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Diny Hellingman. Linda leaves behind uncles, aunts and several cousins in Ontario, the US and the Netherlands. She was especially close to her cousin Mary Hellingman of Pembroke, Ontario. Born in Burlington and raised in the small village of Carlisle, north of Hamilton, Linda was a tremendous leader in Canada’s culinary industry. She began working in the kitchen at the Dundas Valley Golf & Curling Club while in high school, and later went on to earn an Associate’s Degree from the New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier, Vermont. She worked in several prestigious restaurants across Ontario and in the Napa Valley, California, and served as the private chef to the New Zealand ambassador to the European Union in Brussels, Belgium. Nearly 25 years ago, Linda joined the Culinary Institute of Canada (CIC) at Holland College in PEI as a chef instructor. She was a wonderful and much-admired educator of the hundreds of students who attended her classes over the years. Through her loving – yet no-nonsense – approach to teaching, she inspired her students to work hard and be creative in the kitchen. She will be sadly missed by the faculty and staff of the CIC and the wider Holland College community, the students she had so much pleasure in teaching, and her many friends and family members. Cremation has taken place and a “Celebration of Life” service is being planned for a later date. A bursary to provide assistance to first-year culinary students who might otherwise face financial difficulty in attending the CIC has been established in Linda’s name. Donations to the Holland College Foundation “Chef Linda Hellingman Bursary” would be much appreciated to honour her memory.
Commented