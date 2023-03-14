Lloyd S. MacDonald

June 18, 1926 ~ February 19, 2023 (age 96)

It is with heavy hearts and appreciation for a life well lived, the family of Lloyd S. MacDonald announces his peaceful passing which occurred on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at the Whisperwood Villa. Born on June 18, 1926, in Johnstons River, PE he was the son of the late William H. and Pearle (Mutch) MacDonald. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his beloved wife Doris Mary (Ross) MacDonald; siblings Wilson MacDonald, Lois Irving, Gordon MacDonald and Blair MacDonald.

