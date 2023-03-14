It is with heavy hearts and appreciation for a life well lived, the family of Lloyd S. MacDonald announces his peaceful passing which occurred on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at the Whisperwood Villa. Born on June 18, 1926, in Johnstons River, PE he was the son of the late William H. and Pearle (Mutch) MacDonald. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his beloved wife Doris Mary (Ross) MacDonald; siblings Wilson MacDonald, Lois Irving, Gordon MacDonald and Blair MacDonald.
Lloyd was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
He is survived by his loving daughters Jayne Jenkins (Harvey) and Barbara MacQuarrie (Allan); cherished grandsons Benjamin and John Ross; special friend Elaine Woolridge; remembered by Amanda Adams (Doug) and Ava; several nieces and nephews.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home with visitation on Wednesday, February 22 from 4-7 p.m. His funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 23 at 11 a.m. from Belvedere Funeral Home Chapel. You may participate virtually during this service via the following link https://youtube.com/live/vAoT_C0VyfI.
Interment will take place in Mermaid Cemetery, Mermaid. Memorial donations in memory of Lloyd may be made to the Mermaid Cemetery Fund or to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation.
Commented