May 17th, 1940 - April 1st, 2021
At the Prince Edward Home on Thursday, April 1, 2021 of Lois E. Thompson (MacLellan), Charlottetown, age 80 years. Dear mother of Lee. Sister of David MacLellan. Predeceased by her parents Reginald and Pearl (Swan) MacLellan. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where a private memorial service will be held (by invitation only). Memorial donations may be made online to Canadian Mental Health Association. Messages may be shared on Lois’s Memorial Page or by contactIng David at apollon909@hotmail.com or 902-892-1488. www.belvederefh.com
