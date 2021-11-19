February 15th, 1950 - October 31st, 2021
At the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Sunday, October 31, 2021 of Lorna Agnita MacDonald (Dunphy) of Marshfield, 71 years. Beloved wife of Angus MacDonald. Dear mother of Shaun (Melodie-Anne) and Jason (Heather). Loving grandmother of Lachlan and Lincoln. Sister of Vivian Moore (Pearley), Alfred Dunphy (Susan), Pauline Reeves (Donnie, deceased), Carolyn Boudreau (Alvin), Larry Dunphy (Marilyn) and Foch Dunphy (Debbie). Predeceased by her parents Lawrence and Florence Dunphy and infant sisters Joanne and Valerie. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where visitation will be held Sunday, November 7 from 2-5. A private (invitation only) funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church. You may join us for the service at 11 am Monday from the livestream link - https://youtu.be/9dmAVpqI5xU . Interment will be in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made online to the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre, Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or by cheque to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. Online condolences may be shared on Lorna’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com Due to the current pandemic and public health restrictions masks and social distancing are required, and proof of vaccinations and government issued ID are required to attend a visitation.
