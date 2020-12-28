April 26th, 1951 - December 25th, 2020
At the Prince Edward Home, Charlottetown, on Friday, December 25, 2020 of Lorna E. Wilson, age 69 years. Remembered by her sister, Janet Fraser and several nieces and nephews. By request, there will be no visitation or service at this time. Interment will take place in Woodstock, New Brunswick at a later date. Memorial donations may be made on-line to the Canadian Mental Health Association. Condolences may be shared on Lorna’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com
