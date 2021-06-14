July 12th, 1934 - June 11th, 2021
At the Saint John Regional Hospital on Friday, June 11, 2021 of Lorraine M. “Lynn” Kenny (Walsh), Charlottetown, age 86 years. Predeceased by her husband Emery J. Kenny. Lovingly remembered by her extended family. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Memorial donations may be made online to the PEI Humane Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
